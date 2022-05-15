The Storm Team 11 Forecast: Partly cloudy skies are forecast for tonight with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The low will be 58 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Monday with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms from the morning into the early afternoon. A few of the storms could become strong to severe with the potential for damaging winds and hail. The high will be 76 degrees.

Skies clear Monday night with a low near 50 degrees.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and mild with a high of 76 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low near 52 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance of scattered afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 82 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low near 60 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 87 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies and hot temperatures are forecast for Friday and Saturday with a 40% chance of scattered afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms each day. High temperatures will be near 90 with overnight low temperatures in the lower 60s.

Saturday evening, we will see a few showers and thunderstorms early under mostly cloudy skies. The low will be around 60.

Sunday we will see a chance of showers and thunderstorms with highs climbing back into the mid-80s.

Enjoy the rest of your Sunday.