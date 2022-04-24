Good Sunday evening. Here is your Storm Team 11 forecast update.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Monday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after 1 am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Showers, mainly before 5 pm. High near 66. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 7 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 66. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 69.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 77.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Sunday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Enjoy the rest of your evening.