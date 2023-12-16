The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for a mild Saturday afternoon with breezy conditions this evening. Wind gusts could reach as high as 20 mph at times. Clouds will also be on the increase. The high will be 58 degrees.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Mostly cloudy skies and windy conditions are forecast for Saturday night. The low will be 42 degrees.

Cloudy skies and windy conditions are forecast for Sunday with an 80% chance of rain. The high will be 52 degrees.

Cloudy skies and rain are forecast for Sunday night with a low of 38 degrees.

Monday will be cloudy and colder with a 60% chance of rain and snow showers. The better snowfall accumulations will occur in elevations above 2,000 ft across the mountain ridges. Snowfall will continue through early Tuesday morning. A dusting may also be possible for some Tri-Cities locations. The high on Monday will be 43 degrees. Snow showers are possible at times Monday night with a low of 22 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Tuesday with a 30% chance of snow showers through the early morning period. The high will be 34 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low of 18 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and cold with a high of 46 degrees.

Clear skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 24 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and warmer with a high near 50 degrees.

Clear skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low of 28 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a high of 54.

Have a great rest of your morning and afternoon.