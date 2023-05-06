A few weather threats to keep in mind for the rest of your weekend:

We are watching a line of thunderstorms set to roll through in the early afternoon tomorrow. Some of these thunderstorms have the possibility of becoming strong or severe.

We are in a Marginal Risk or a Level 1 out of 5 risk for severe weather tomorrow.

Main threats for our region will be strong winds, locally heavy downpours and the chance of some small hail.

And now for your Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Mostly cloudy skies on tap for tonight with a low near 52 degrees. There is a chance of a quick pop-up shower overnight.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday morning. There 60% chance of thunderstorms especially in the early afternoon. Some of these thunderstorms have the possibility of becoming strong or severe. We are in a Marginal Risk or a Level 1 out of 5 risk for severe weather tomorrow. The main threats for our region will be strong winds, locally heavy downpours and the chance of some small hail. The high will be warmer at 75 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are on tap with lingering showers through Sunday night. The low will be 59 degrees.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are back for Monday and Tuesday with warmer temperatures.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a 60% chance of scattered thunderstorms. The high will be 77 degrees.

Showers continue through Monday night with a low near 58 degrees.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and warmer with a 60% chance of rain and thunderstorms. The high will be near 81 degrees.

Skies will begin to clear and showers start to taper off Tuesday night with a low of 58 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a high of 80 degrees.

Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with a low of 58 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are on tap for Thursday with a high of 80 degrees. There is a 30% chance of a pop-up showers Thursday evening.

On Friday, mostly cloudy skies are forecast with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 80 degrees.

And for next Saturday, partly cloudy skies are forecast with a 30% chance of scattered showers. The high will be 81 degrees.

Have a great night and a great rest of the weekend!