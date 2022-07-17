

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for a pleasant morning with sunshine with partly cloudy with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms during the late afternoon and evening. These storms have the potential to become strong and could produce some locally heavy downpours and strong winds. The high will be 88 degrees.

Tonight will have mostly cloudy skies as chances of rain increase into tomorrow morning. The low will be 66 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are forecast for tomorrow with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms in early afternoon through the evening. The high will be 85 degrees.

Skies will be partly cloudy tomorrow night with a low of 66 degrees. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 85 degrees.

High pressure will build into the area late next week which will bring an increase in temperatures. Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 88 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening.

The high will be 88 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 89 degrees.

Saturday is currently looking to be a hot one with the expected high temperature to be 91 degrees.