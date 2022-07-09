Partly cloudy skies and thunderstorms rolling through early this evening. With these storms can be some strong winds and heavy downpours that could cause localized flooding. Later tonight will have a couple of lingering rumbles of thunder. The low will be 70 degrees.



Sunday will be cloudy with scattered showers with 40% chance of rain and a high of 82 degrees. Sunday night starts out short break from thunderstorms with partly cloudy skies and a 30% chance of rain. The low will be 66 degrees.



Monday will be mostly sunny with a high of 86 degrees. Monday night will have mainly clear skies and a low of 64 degrees.



Tuesday calls for partly cloudy skies with the chance of showers and scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. 30% chance of rain and a high of 88 degrees.



On Wednesday partly cloudy skies are in the forecast with a 50% chance of rain. The high will be 88 degrees.



Thursday will be partly cloudy skies with a 50% chance of rain. The high will be 82 degrees.



Friday will have cloudy skies with a 30 % chance of rain. The high will be 85 degrees.>

Have a great rest of the weekend!