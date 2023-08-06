We have been upgraded to an Enhanced Risk (Level 3 out of 5) for Monday as we will be expecting multiple rounds of possibly severe storms lasting from the morning through the evening. Main threats will be damaging winds, possibly large hail with stronger storms and there is a possibility of a quick spin-up tornado in the afternoon and evening hours.

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for a few more spot storms for the rest of the evening. Late tonight into early tomorrow morning we will continue to watch the chance of a few strong to severe thunderstorms. The low will be 68 degrees.

Monday we will see multiple rounds of thunderstorms that can be strong to severe. We have been upgraded to an Enhanced Risk (Level 3 out of 5) for Monday as we will be expecting multiple rounds of possibly severe storms lasting from the morning through the evening. Main threats will be damaging winds, possibly large hail with stronger storms and there is a possibility of a quick spin-up tornado in the afternoon and evening hours. The high will be 87 degrees.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue Monday night with a low of 66 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a 30% chance of scattered showers. The high will be 83 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low of 60 degrees.

Wednesday will also be very pleasant. Partly cloudy skies on tap with a 20% chance of a quick pop-up shower or storms. The high will be near 86 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with 40% rain chance and a low of 65 degrees.

There will be a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms on Thursday with a mix of clouds and sun. The high will be 82 degrees.

Scattered storms continue through Thursday night with a low of 67 degrees.

Rain and storms continue through Friday with a 30% rain chance and a high of 86 degrees.

A 40% chance of scattered showers with partly cloudy skies on tap for Saturday. The high will be 88 degrees.

And for next Sunday, a 30% chance of scattered showers with partly cloudy skies. The high will be 88 degrees.

Have a great rest of your weekend!