The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for a few scattered storms moving through as we head into the overnight tonight. There will be a 40% chance of rain with a low of 60 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance of scattered showers and a stray thunderstorm. The high will be 82 degrees.

Skies clear as we head through Thursday night with a low of 58 degrees.

Friday will be partly cloudy to start with clouds thickening up through the late morning and early afternoon. Mostly cloudy skies with a scattered showers and thunderstorms are on tap for Friday afternoon and evening. The chance of rain will be 50% with a high of 81 degrees.

Rain will start to taper off Friday night and skies will begin to clear. the low will be 55 degrees.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with a high of 83 degrees.

Skies will be mostly clear Saturday night with a low of 54 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are on tap for Sunday with a high of 84 degrees. There is a 20% chance of a pop-up shower or thunderstorm.

Clouds will start to push back into the region Sunday night ahead of the rain on Monday. The low will be 80 degrees.

Scattered showers with a few thunderstorms possible on Monday. There will be a 60% chance of rain and a high of 80 degrees.

Showers linger into Monday night with a low of 62 degrees.

On Tuesday, a few scattered showers are on tap with a 30% chance of rain. The high will be 80 degrees.

And for next Wednesday, partly cloudy skies with a high of 81 degrees. There is a 20% chance of a quick pop-up shower through the afternoon and evening.

Have a great night!