Plenty of sunshine this afternoon – Another chilly evening on tap – Rain returns Sunday afternoon

Happy Saturday everyone! Here is your Storm Team 11 forecast update.

Today: A frosty start. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Sunday: Cloudy, with a high near 56. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Showers developing late. Rain chance 40%.

Sunday Night: Showers likely. Low around 38. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Rain chance 80%.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with showers early, with a high near 44. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Cooler air could lead to a few mountain snow showers.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 20. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 42. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 24.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Thanksgiving Day: Partly sunny, with a high near 56.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Showers developing late. Rain chance 30%.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with scattered showers. High near 52. Rain chance 40%.

Enjoy the rest of your evening.