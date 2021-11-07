Pleasant Sunday ahead – Very mild mid-week – Rainy and cold end to the week

Happy Sunday! Here is your Storm Team 11 forecast:
Today: Frosty start. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 61. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 32. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 68. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37. Calm wind.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 72. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy, with a high near 71. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.
Veterans Day: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Showers developing late. Rain chance 30%.
Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Showers increasing overnight. Rain chance 40%.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. Rain is likely especially in the morning. Rain chance 60%.
Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Scattered showers with a mix possible across the mountains. Rain chance 30%.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Scattered showers are possible. Mix across the mountains and some parts of the Tri-Cities. Rain chance 30%.
Have a great rest of your afternoon.