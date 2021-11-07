Pleasant Sunday ahead – Very mild mid-week – Rainy and cold end to the week

Forecast

Happy Sunday! Here is your Storm Team 11 forecast:

Today: Frosty start. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 61. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 32. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 68. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37. Calm wind.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 72. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, with a high near 71. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Veterans Day: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Showers developing late. Rain chance 30%.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Showers increasing overnight. Rain chance 40%.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. Rain is likely especially in the morning. Rain chance 60%.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Scattered showers with a mix possible across the mountains. Rain chance 30%.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Scattered showers are possible. Mix across the mountains and some parts of the Tri-Cities. Rain chance 30%.

Have a great rest of your afternoon.

