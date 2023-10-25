The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for fair skies tonight with a low of 42 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and mild with a high of 77 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low of 52 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Friday with a high of 78 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a low of 52 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday. The high will be 80 degrees. Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 57 degrees.

Look for partly cloudy skies Sunday with a 20% chance of rain late in the day. The high will be 76 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low of 53 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Monday with a 30% chance of showers. The high will be 65 degrees. Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with a few showers possible. The low will be 36 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a high of 50 degrees. Clear skies and cold temperatures are forecast for Tuesday night with a low of 26 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a cool high of 54 degrees.

Have a great evening.