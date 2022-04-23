Good Saturday evening. Here is your Storm Team 11 forecast update.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 57. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 5 am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms before 11 am, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm between 11 am and 2 pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. High near 66. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 8 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 68.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

Enjoy the rest of your Saturday.