Our Storm Team 11 forecast calls for a quiet evening with a few passing clouds. The low will be 54 degrees. Patchy fog development is possible late. Dry air continues to rule across the region through Friday, when better rain chances will arrive.

We will see partly cloudy skies on Wednesday. The high will be mild at 84 degrees. We will see a few clouds passing Wednesday night with a low of 52 degrees.

Thursday we will see increasing clouds through the afternoon with a high of 82 degrees. Partly cloudy skies will stick around Thursday evening with a low of 58 degrees.

Scattered showers return on Friday with a 40% chance of showers and a few rumbles of thunder through the afternoon and evening. The high will be cooler at 76 degrees. Showers will be possible overnight on Friday evening. The low will be 44 degrees.

A 30% chance of a few lingering showers and clouds will stick around early on Saturday. The high will be much cooler at 63 degrees thanks to some of the coolest air of the season moving into town. Saturday night will be chilly under fair skies with a low of 38 degrees.

Sunday looks even cooler than Saturday with a high of 60 degrees with mostly sunny skies. Sunday night will also be chilly with a low of 38 degrees under mostly clear skies.

Monday’s high will still remain below average with a high of 64 degrees forecast. The skies will be mostly sunny.

Next Tuesday we will see a mix of sun and clouds. The high will be 68 degrees.

Have a great rest of your evening.