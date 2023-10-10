Our Storm Team 11 forecast calls for a few passing clouds with pleasant conditions this evening. Overnight we will see mostly clear skies with a low of 39 degrees.

We will see partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies on Wednesday. The high will be 68 degrees. Wednesday night we will see mostly cloudy skies with a low of 47 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy with a mild high of 77 degrees. Thursday evening will be partly cloudy with a low of 55 degrees.

Friday we will see mostly cloudy skies with 20% of late evening showers. The high will be 77 degrees. Friday evening, we will see scattered showers continue. The low will be 55 degrees.

Saturday looks to provide the next best chance of widespread rain for the area with a 50% chance of scattered showers through the day. The high will be 70 degrees. Showers will continue at times Saturday night. The low will be 50 degrees.

Showers and clouds will linger into our Sunday with much cooler air once again moving into the region. The chance of rain will be 30% with a high of around 55 degrees. Sunday night we will see a few showers. The low will be 43 degrees.

Monday we will hold onto clouds with a 50% chance of scattered showers. The high will be 55 degrees.

Next Tuesday looks cloudy and chilly with a 30% chance of scattered showers and a high of only 54 degrees.

Have a great evening!