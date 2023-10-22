Our Storm Team 11 forecast calls for partly cloudy skies Sunday afternoon with a high of 64 degrees. Overnight we will see fair skies with a cold low of 34 degrees.

Portions of southwest Virginia could see their first freeze of the season. A freeze warning is in effect for Buchanan and Dickenson counties Monday morning. Frost Advisories have been issued for the rest of the Tri-Cities through Monday morning as well. Make sure to take steps to protect any plants still outdoors from freezing temperatures and frost.

The next week of weather looks to be dominated by a ridge of warmer air in the upper levels of the atmosphere. This will leave us with above-average temperatures on most afternoons with drier conditions.

Monday will be mostly sunny with a high of 71 degrees. Monday night will be fair with a cold low of 38.

Tuesday we will stay mild with partly cloudy skies and a high of 76 degrees. Tuesday night will be mostly clear with a low of 41 degrees.

The nice weather continues into Wednesday as we see sunshine and a high near 76 degrees. Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with a low of 45 degrees.

Thursday we will see a mix of sun and clouds with a mild high of 77 degrees. We will see clear skies Thursday night with a mild low of 50 degrees.

Friday the fair weather continues with a high of 76 degrees under sunny skies.

Next Saturday we will see clouds on the increase through the afternoon with a high of 75 degrees.

