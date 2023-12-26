The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for scattered showers at times Tuesday night along with breezy conditions. The low overnight will be 47 degrees.

Wednesday morning will feature mostly cloudy skies with a 40% chance of showers. The high will be 58 degrees. Skies will be partly cloudy Wednesday night with a cold low of 37 degrees.

As we head through the rest of the week, much cooler air will invade. Thursday will be cool and mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of a stray shower. The high will be 49 degrees. Thursday night will be cloudy and cold. The low will be 31 degrees.

Friday will be cold and mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of snow showers through the day. Most of the accumulation looks to be confined mainly to the mountains at this time, however, parts of the Tri-Cities may sometimes see snow. The high will be 40 degrees. Snow showers will continue at times Friday night with a low of 30 degrees.

Clouds will stick around into Saturday with a 40% chance of lingering snow showers mainly across the mountains. The high will be 42 degrees. Saturday night will be cloudy and cold with a low of 29 degrees.

We finally see a break from the active weather with a few passing clouds for our New Year’s Eve. The high will be 46 degrees. Sunday night will be cloudy but dry for any planned New Year’s Eve festivities. The low will be 30 degrees.

New Year’s Day looks chilly with a 40% chance of scattered showers in the evening. The high will be a chilly 42 degrees.

Next Tuesday we will watch another shot of wintry weather move into the region with a 60% chance of snow. The high will be a cool 40 degrees.

Have a great night.