Good Thursday evening. Here is your Storm Team 11 update.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

Overnight Lows

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Friday’s Forecast

Highs on Friday

Shower Chances Friday Evening

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 2 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. South wind around 5 mph becoming east in the evening.

Saturday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 11 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 11 am. High near 76. South wind 5 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11 pm, then a slight chance of showers between 11 pm and 2 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers after 2 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Monday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after 2 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Tuesday: A chance of showers, then showers likely, and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Thursday: A 60 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 72.

7 Day Forecast

Download our Free Storm Team 11 App

Enjoy the rest of your evening.