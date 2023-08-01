Good morning Tri-Cities! Here is a look at your Tuesday forecast.

Today: Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Light winds.



Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 20 percent.



Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.



Thursday: Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.



Thursday Night: Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.



Friday: Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.



Friday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.



Saturday: Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.



Saturday Night: Partly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.



Sunday: Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.



Sunday Night: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.



Monday: Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Have a great rest of your morning.