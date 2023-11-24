Our Storm Team 11 forecast calls for cloudy and cold conditions to start our Black Friday. We will be a tad warmer this afternoon with a high of 56 degrees. Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a low of 34 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday with a high of 54 degrees. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 33 degrees.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of scattered showers late. The high will be 55 degrees. Cloudy skies with a few showers possible Sunday night with a low of 38 degrees.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for a few mountain flurries and lingering showers. The high will be cold at 47 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with a low of 23 degrees.

Tuesday we will see clouds in the morning with a cold high of 43 degrees. Tuesday night we will clear and cold with a low of 20 degrees.

Wednesday will feature lots of sunshine and a chilly high of 47 degrees. Wednesday night will be clear and cold. The low will be 27 degrees.

Next Thursday we finish out the month of November with cooler temperatures and a few clouds at times. The high will be 48 degrees.

Have a safe and productive Black Friday.