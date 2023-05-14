The Storm Team 11 Weather Forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds for Mother’s Day with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms especially in the afternoon and evening. It will be warm with a high near 82 degrees.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Mostly cloudy skies as showers push back into the region Sunday night with a low of 58 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 75 degrees.

We will keep scattered showers and possible thunderstorms in the forecast for Monday night and Tuesday with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

The low Monday night will be 55 with a high on Tuesday near 75 degrees with a 60% chance of rain.

Rain tapers off Tuesday night with a 40% chance of rain. The low will be 54 degrees.

Cloudy skies linger into early Wednesday morning with clearing skies through the late morning and afternoon. There is a possibility of a quick shower as clouds linger Wednesday morning. The high will be 78 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low near 52 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a 30% chance of afternoon and evening storms. The high will be 75 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies on tap with a 20% chance of afternoon and evening storms on Friday. The high will be 77 degrees.

And on tap for next Saturday, scattered showers with a high of 78 degrees. The chance of rain will be 50%.

Have a great rest of the weekend! And a Happy Mother’s Day to all of the Moms from Storm Team 11!