The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 80 degrees. We will see a few scattered showers or a thunderstorm through the early evening hours Saturday with clearing skies late. The low will be 60 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for early Sunday with a chance of strong to severe thunderstorms late in the afternoon into the evening. The high will be 86 degrees. Cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could be strong to severe. The low will be 64 degrees.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could be strong to severe. The chance of rain on Monday is 60%. The high on Monday will be 82 degrees. We could see a few scattered showers Monday night with a low near 60 degrees.

We will see a mix of sun and clouds on Tuesday with a 40% chance of rain. The high will be near 78 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a few scattered showers. The low will be 59 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a 20% chance of a shower. The high will be 80 degrees. Fair skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a comfortable low of 56 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and mild. The high will be 84 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday. The high will be warm at 86 degrees.

Enjoy the rest of your morning!