Today: Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.



Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.

Monday: Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Light winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.



Monday Night: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.



Tuesday: Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 20 percent.



Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.



Wednesday: Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.



Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.



Thursday: Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.



Thursday Night: Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.



Friday: Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.



Friday Night: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.



Saturday: Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.