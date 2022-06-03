Today: Patchy fog before 8 am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Light north wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light northeast in the evening.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday: A chance of showers before 8 am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8 am and 2 pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8 pm and 2 am, then a chance of showers after 2 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms are likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.