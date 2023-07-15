Today: Partly sunny this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 70 percent.



Tonight: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.



Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.



Sunday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.



Monday: Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Light winds, becoming west 10 mph or less in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.



Monday Night: Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.



Tuesday: Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.



Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.



Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.



Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.



Thursday: Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.



Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.



Friday: Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.