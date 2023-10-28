The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for patchy fog for some early Saturday morning. The rest of the day will feature partly cloudy to cloudy skies. The high will be 79 degrees.

Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 58 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Sunday with a 20% chance of rain late in the day. The high will be 76 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low of 56 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Monday with a 60% chance of showers. The high will be 63 degrees.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with a few showers possible. The low will be 25 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a high of 50 degrees.

Clear skies and cold temperatures are forecast for Tuesday night with a low of 26 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a cool high of 46 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 25 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and cool with a high of 56 degrees.

Thursday night will be mostly clear with a low of 30 degrees.

Next Friday the temperatures will start to recover with a high of 62 degrees under mostly sunny skies.

