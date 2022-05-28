Tonight: Patchy fog between 4 am and 5 am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low of around 56. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday: Patchy fog before 9 am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 59. Southeast wind around 5 mph.
Memorial Day: Sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 61. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Wednesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 90.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63.
Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 82.
Enjoy the rest of your Saturday.