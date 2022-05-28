Tonight: Patchy fog between 4 am and 5 am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low of around 56. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: Patchy fog before 9 am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 59. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Memorial Day: Sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 61. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 90.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 82.

Enjoy the rest of your Saturday.