Our Storm Team 11 forecast calls for partly cloudy skies with a high of 79 degrees. There will also be a 20% chance of a pop-up shower or t-storm mainly across the mountains. A few passing clouds are expected this evening. The low will be 52 degrees.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Fall arrives at 2:50 am on Saturday morning and so will moisture from a land-falling tropical system. This will bring a 30% chance of scattered showers to the area through the morning and afternoon hours. The high will be 75 degrees under cloudy skies.

Saturday night we will see cloudy skies with a low of 56 degrees.

The cloud cover sticks around into our Sunday. The high will be 76 degrees. Passing clouds are forecast for Sunday night. The low will be 58 degrees.

Monday we will see a mix of sun and clouds with a high of 80 degrees. There will be a 30% chance of a few showers. Monday night we will hold onto passing clouds at times. The low will be 60 degrees.

Rain will return to the region Tuesday into Wednesday.

Tuesday we will see partly cloudy skies with a 60% chance of scattered showers and t-storms. The high will be 75 degrees. Cooler air moves in on Wednesday with a 60% chance of scattered showers. The high will be much cooler 73 degrees.

Scattered showers continue into next Thursday with a 40% chance of rain. The high will be 71 degrees.

Have a great rest of your Friday morning.