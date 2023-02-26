The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies in the forecast for our Sunday with a chance of a stray shower and a high of 58.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for tonight with a few showers possibly late. The will be 49. Patchy fog is possible for some. Rain chance 30%.

Wind advisories for almost the entire region will go into effect at 10 am Monday morning and last through 7 pm Monday night. Wind gusts could reach 50 mph in some cases.

Monday will start off partly cloudy with widespread showers and a few thunderstorms rolling in through the afternoon and evening hours. The chance of rain is 70% with a high of 71. Showers will start to move out late Monday night into early Tuesday morning. The low will be 47.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a high near 66. Clear skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low near 39.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a high of 69. Clouds will start to thicken up in the late afternoon ahead of showers moving in starting in the late evening. Cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a 60% chance of rain. The low will be 48.

Clouds and scattered showers and thunderstorms are back on Thursday with a high of 63. The chance of rain on Thursday is 80%.

We keep cloudy skies with showers and thunderstorms Thursday night into Friday. Rainfall could be locally heavy at times. The low Thursday night will be 50 with a high on Friday of 57. The chance of rain is 80% on both Thursday night and Friday.

Colder air will move into the area with the rain changing to snow late Friday into Saturday. The low Friday night will be 30. And snow is expected for next Saturday with a high of 42.

Make it a great Sunday.