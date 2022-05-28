Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 77. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Memorial Day: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 62.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Sunny and hot, with a high near 90.

Wednesday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 pm, then a slight chance of showers between 8 pm and 2 am. Mostly clear, with a low around 63. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.