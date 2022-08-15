The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for a few scattered showers overnight.

The low will be 62.

Tuesday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds and a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 78.

Tuesday night we will see a few showers and thunderstorms. The low will be 62.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Wednesday with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 77.

Wednesday evening we will see showers and thunderstorms. The low will be 60.

Thursday we will see a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Thursday night showers and thunderstorms early with a low of 62.

Friday we will see a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 80.

Friday night we will see a few showers overnight the low will be 65.

Showers and thunderstorms look likely for the weekend with highs in the low 80s.

Have a great night.