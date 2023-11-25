The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for partly cloudy skies the rest of Saturday evening into the overnight. The low will be 32 degrees.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of scattered showers late in the evening. The high will be 53 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night as showers continue. There will be a 50% rain chance with a low of 37 degrees.

Monday will be cloudy as showers start to taper off through the morning. There is a chance of a few mountain snow flurries in the East Tennessee, North Carolina and Southwest Virginia Highlands as showers move out and cold air moves into the region. The high will be chilly at 46 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with a cold low of 22 degrees.

Tuesday will be sunny and breezy with a very chilly high of 40 degrees.

Clear skies are on tap for Tuesday night with a cold low of 20 degrees.

Passing clouds are forecast for Wednesday with a cool high of 48 degrees.

Wednesday night will be mainly clear with a cold with a low of 26 degrees.

We will see mostly sunny skies on Thursday with a cool high of 50 degrees.

Passing clouds are forecast for Thursday night with a low of 28 degrees.

On Friday, partly cloudy skies are forecast for the morning with increasing clouds in the afternoon. Scattered showers move back into the region Friday evening with a 30% chance of rain. The high will be 55 degrees.

And for next Saturday, showers will linger through the morning with clearing skies in the afternoon. There will be a 30% chance of rain with a high of 56 degrees.

Have a great night and a great rest of the weekend.