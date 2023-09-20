Our Storm Team 11 forecast calls for a pleasant evening with mild temperatures.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Overnight we will hold onto partly cloudy skies with a low of 54 degrees.

Skies on Thursday will be partly cloudy with a mild high of 81 degrees. We will hold onto a few passing clouds Thursday evening. The low will be 55 degrees.

Friday will also be mild with a high of 79 degrees under partly cloudy skies. Friday night stays partly cloudy with a low of 54 degrees.

Fall arrives at 2:50 am on Saturday morning and the temperature looks to reflect the incoming season. The high will be 76 degrees under mostly sunny skies. Saturday night we will see a few passing clouds with a low of 51 degrees.

Sunny skies remain for our Sunday. The high will be 78 degrees. Fair skies are forecast for Sunday night. The low will be 56 degrees.

Monday we will see a mix of sun and clouds with a high of 80 degrees. Monday night we will hold onto passing clouds at times. The low will be 58 degrees.

Rain will return to the region Tuesday into Wednesday. Tuesday we will see partly cloudy skies with a 40% chance of scattered showers. the high will be 78 degrees.

Cooler air moves in on Wednesday with a 40% chance of scattered showers and possibly a few rumbles of thunder. The high will be 75 degrees.

Have a great rest of your afternoon and evening.