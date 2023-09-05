Our Storm Team 11 forecast calls for partly cloudy skies overnight. Temperatures will remain quite mild as well. This evening we will see a low of 64 degrees under partly cloudy skies.

Wednesday will be another hot and humid afternoon with a high of 90 degrees. Skies will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance of few showers or t-storms. Scattered showers and t-storms continue into our Wednesday evening. The low will be 65 degrees.

Showers and t-storms continue into our Thursday with a 40% chance of rain. The high will be cooler at 84 degrees. Showers and t-storms continue into Thursday evening with a low of 62 degrees.

Friday we will dry out a tad but cannot completely rule out a 20% chance of an isolated shower or t-storm. The high will be 82 degrees. Skies will stay partly cloudy into Friday evening. The low will be 60 degrees.

We will keep the cooler and unsettled weather going into our Weekend thanks to the presence of a trough of lower pressure. Saturday the chance of rain will be 40% with a high of 80 degrees. Showers and t-storms continue into our Saturday evening under mostly cloudy skies. The low will be 58 degrees.

Showers will redevelop through the afternoon and evening hours of Sunday. The rain chance will be 30%. The high is 79 degrees. The rainy weather will linger into our Sunday evening with a low of 58 degrees.

Monday morning will be the best chance of rain through the day. The chance of rain will be 20% with a high of 80 degrees.

Next Tuesday another wave of rain will move through with a 20% chance of rain and a high of 83 degrees.

Have a great rest of your evening.