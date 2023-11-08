The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for passing clouds for the rest of the evening and through the overnight tonight with a low of 51 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Thursday. Winds will pick up through the day as clouds roll into the region through the afternoon. Scattered showers are expected to move in later on Thursday evening with a 30% chance of scattered showers. The high will be warm at 74 degrees.

Scattered showers are forecast for Thursday night with a low of 52 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a 70% chance of rain lasting for the majority of the day. The high will be cooler at 56 degrees.

Scattered showers start to taper off Friday night with skies clearing late. The low will be 34 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with cooler temperatures on tap with a high of 55 degrees.

We will see passing clouds through Saturday night with a low of 33 degrees.

Mainly clear skies and cool temperatures are forecast for Sunday with a high of 54 degrees.

Clear skies are on tap for Sunday night with a low of 35 degrees.

Monday will be partly cloudy with a high of 57 degrees as temperatures start to warm back up to seasonable.

Monday night will be clear and chilly with a low of 32 degrees.

Sunny skies are on tap for Tuesday with a few passing clouds and a high of 60 degrees.

We will continue to see clear skies through Tuesday night with a low of 34 degrees.

And for next Wednesday, mostly sunny skies are on tap with a high of 62 degrees.

Have a great night.