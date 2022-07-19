Good Tuesday evening. Here is your Storm Team 11 forecast update.

Tonight: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 pm, then a slight chance of showers between 8 pm and 9 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Calm wind.

Wednesday: A 40% chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 11 am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night: A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65.

Saturday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 93.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Sunday: A 20% chance of a stray shower or thunderstorm is possible towards the evening. Sunny and hot, with a high near 94.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 92.

Monday Night: A few showers and thunderstorms early. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Tuesday: A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.

Enjoy the rest of your Tuesday.