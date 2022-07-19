Good Tuesday evening. Here is your Storm Team 11 forecast update.
Tonight: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 pm, then a slight chance of showers between 8 pm and 9 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Calm wind.
Wednesday: A 40% chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 11 am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Wednesday Night: A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southwest wind around 5 mph.
Thursday: A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Friday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65.
Saturday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 93.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66.
Sunday: A 20% chance of a stray shower or thunderstorm is possible towards the evening. Sunny and hot, with a high near 94.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 92.
Monday Night: A few showers and thunderstorms early. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Tuesday: A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.
Enjoy the rest of your Tuesday.