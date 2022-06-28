Good Tuesday evening. Here is your Storm Team 11 forecast update.

Tonight we will see partly cloudy skies with a low of 58.

Wednesday we will see a 20% chance of isolated showers and storms with a high of 86.

Wednesday night we will see mostly clear skies with a low of 60.

Thursday we will see a 20% chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 88.

Thursday evening we will see partly cloudy skies. The low will be 65.

Friday we will see a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms through the afternoon and the evening. The high will be 87.

Friday night we will see a few clouds at times through the evening. The low will be 64.

Saturday we will have more scattered showers and thunderstorms with the rain chance at 60%. The high will be 87.

Saturday night we will see a few lingering showers otherwise it will be partly cloudy. The low will be 65.

Sunday we will see a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms through the afternoon and evening. The high will be 85.

Sunday night we will see showers and thunderstorm chances staying likely through the evening. The low will be 66.

Monday more scattered showers and thunderstorms remain in the forecast. The high will be 87.

Monday night we will partly cloudy skies with a low of 68.

Tuesday we will see a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms through the afternoon and the evening. The high will be 88.

Enjoy the rest of your evening.