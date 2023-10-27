The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies Friday night with a low of 54 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday. The high will be 80 degrees. Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 57 degrees.

Look for mostly cloudy skies on Sunday with a 20% chance of rain late in the day. The high will be 76 degrees. Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night with a 50% chance of rain. The low will be 54 degrees.

Look for cloudy skies on Monday with a 50% chance of showers. The high will be 65 degrees.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with a few showers possible. The low will be 39 degrees.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a few showers possible. The high will be 50 degrees.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies and cold temperatures are forecast for Tuesday night with a low of 26 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Wednesday with a chance of snow showers in the mountains of western North Carolina and the highest peaks of east Tennessee. The high will be cold at 46 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 25 degrees. We will have a freeze and frost.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and cool with a high of 55 degrees.

Clear skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low of 30 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a high of 60 degrees.

Have a great weekend!