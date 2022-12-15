The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy to cloudy skies tonight along with cold temperatures. The low will be 32 degrees. The higher elevations will dip to the upper 20’s.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Friday with a high near 44 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies and cold temperatures are forecast for Friday night with a low near 28 degrees.

Saturday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds with a few snow flurries in the mountains. The high will be 40 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low near 24 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a high near 38 degrees.

Clear skies and cold temperatures are forecast for Sunday night with a low of 20 degrees. Monday will be partly cloudy with a high of 43 degrees.

Cloudy increase late Monday night with a low near 26 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with just a slight chance of some light rain or snow flurries. The high will be 44 degrees.

Clear skies are back in the forecast Tuesday night with a low near 25 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a high of 38 degrees.

Clouds increase late Wednesday night with a low near 20 degrees.

Thursday will give way to an increase in clouds with a chance of snow showers late. The high will be 37 degrees.

