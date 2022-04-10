Good evening. Here is your Storm Team 11 forecast update.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming east after midnight.

Monday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 74. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Monday Night: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 11 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Light southeast wind becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 5 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. South wind 5 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday: Showers likely, mainly before 11 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night: A 10 percent chance of showers before 7 pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 39.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 71.

Enjoy the rest of your Sunday.