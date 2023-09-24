Our Storm Team 11 forecast calls for clouds to gradually clear this afternoon. That should give us a pleasant evening across the Tri-Cities with at least a few rays of sunshine. The high will be 76 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night. The low will be 57 degrees.

Monday we will see a mix of sun and clouds with a mild high of 80 degrees. Monday night we will hold onto passing clouds at times. The low will be 59 degrees.

Rain will return to the region Tuesday into Wednesday. Tuesday we will see partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of a few scattered showers and t-storms. the high will be 81 degrees. Tuesday night will be partly cloudy with a low of 60 degrees.

Wednesday there will be a 60% chance of scattered showers and t-storms. The high will be a cooler 75 degrees. Showers and t-storms will last into the early evening hours on Wednesday night with a low of 58 degrees. Scattered showers and t-storms continue into

Thursday with a 60% chance of rain. The high will be 77 degrees. Thursday night will be partly cloudy with a few showers. The low will be 58 degrees.

We will round out the work week with a 30% chance of scattered showers, mainly Friday morning with a high of 78 degrees.

Next Saturday looks pleasant with a high of 78 degrees under partly cloudy skies.

Have a great rest of your Sunday.