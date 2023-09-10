The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for storms will tapering off early tonight leaving partly cloudy skies. The low tonight will be 61 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a 20% chance of an isolated shower of thunderstorm. The high will be 82 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are on tap for Monday night with a low of 60 degrees.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy through most of the day with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon and evening. The high will be 80 degrees.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms continue through Tuesday night with a low of 60 degrees.

A few lingering scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast for Wednesday. The chance of rain is 30% with a high of 75 degrees.

Skies start to clear out Wednesday night with a low of 50 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and cooler with a high of 76 degrees.

Fair skies and chilly temperatures are forecast for Thursday night with a low of 48 degrees.

Friday will be partly cloudy and mild with a high of 77 degrees.

We will continue to see partly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures on Saturday with a high of 76 degrees.

And on tap for next Sunday, mostly sunny skies with a high of 80 degrees.

Have a great rest of your weekend!