The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for a few lingering showers with partly cloudy skies late. The low will be 60 degrees.

Friday will be partly cloudy to start with clouds thickening up through the late morning and early afternoon. Mostly cloudy skies with showers and a few thunderstorms are on tap for Friday afternoon and evening. The chance of rain will be 50% with a high of 84 degrees.

Rain will start to taper off Friday night and skies will begin to clear. The low will be 56 degrees.

Saturday will be a very pleasant day which is perfect if you are headed to the Rhododendron Festival on Roan Mountain! The high will be 82 degrees.

Skies will be mostly clear Saturday night with a low of 55 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are on tap for Father’s Day with a high of 85 degrees.

Clouds will start to push back into the region Sunday night ahead of the rain on Monday. The low will be 79 degrees.

Rain with a few thunderstorms is forecast for Monday. There will be a 60% chance of rain and a high of 80 degrees.

Showers linger into Monday night with a low of 62 degrees.

On Tuesday, the rain continues with a 50% chance of precipitation. The high will be 78 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a high of 80 degrees. There is a 20% chance of a quick pop-up shower through the afternoon and evening.

And for next Thursday, partly cloudy skies are on tap with a high of 80 degrees. There is a 20% chance of a quick pop-up shower through the afternoon and evening.

Have a great night!