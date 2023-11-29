The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies Wednesday night with a low of 26 degrees.
Thursday will be partly cloudy and warmer with a high of 55 degrees. Clouds will move back into the region Thursday night with a low of 34 degrees.
Cloudy skies and rain are back in the forecast for Friday with a 50% rain chance. The high will be 55 degrees.
Cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night as scattered showers continue. The low will be 46 degrees.
We keep the chance of a few scattered showers on tap for Saturday with cloudy skies. The high will be 63 degrees.
Scattered showers are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 43 degrees.
Cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 50% chance of rain. The high will be 64 degrees.
We keep scattered showers in the forecast for Sunday night with a low of 42 degrees.
There will be a mix of sun and clouds on Monday with a 30% chance of a few scattered showers. The high will be 56 degrees.
Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with a low of 30 degrees.
Partly cloudy skies are on tap for Tuesday with a 40% chance of scattered showers. The high will be 49 degrees.
And for next Wednesday, mostly cloudy skies are on tap with a 30% chance of snow showers.