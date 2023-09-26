Our Storm Team 11 forecast calls for partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of a pop-up shower or t-storm. The high will be 77 degrees.

Tonight, skies will be partly cloudy with a low of 57 degrees.

Wednesday there will be a 50% chance of scattered showers and t-storms. A few storms, especially across Southwest Virginia, could be on the stronger side. The main threats are damaging wind and small hail. Locally heavy rainfall will also be possible in any storm that forms. The high will be 78 degrees. Showers and t-storms are possible early Wednesday night with a low of 56 degrees.

Scattered showers and t-storms continue into Thursday with a 40% chance of rain. The high will be 78 degrees. Thursday night will be partly cloudy with a few showers. The low will be 58 degrees.

We will round out the work week with a 20% chance of a stray shower or t-storm, mainly Friday morning with a high of 81 degrees. We will see mostly clear skies arrive Friday evening with a low of 55 degrees.

Saturday looks very mild with a high of 82 degrees under mostly sunny skies. Saturday evening, we will see fair skies with a low of 55 degrees.

The great weather will continue into Sunday with a high of 81 degrees under mostly sunny skies. Sunday night will be clear with a low of 56 degrees.

Monday we will start the work week with a mild high of 81 degrees. The skies will be mostly clear.

The dry stretch of weather will continue into next Tuesday under fair skies. The high will be 82 degrees.

Have a great rest of your evening.