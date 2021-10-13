Partly cloudy skies overnight – Sun and clouds Thursday – Rain returns for the weekend – Much cooler air arrives Sunday

Your Storm Team 11 forecast calls for partly cloudy skies overnight with a low of 59.

Some patchy fog developing near sunrise is possible.

Thursday we are looking at a mix of sun and clouds with a high of 82.

Thursday night temperatures will cool off to the low 60s across the region.

Rain chances start to creep in the forecast as we head into your Friday.

A high of 84 degrees is expected with the record high of 83 in jeopardy of being broken. Rain chances late evening 30%.

Temperatures Friday night will fall into the upper 50s.

Saturday the bulk of the rain moves into the Tri-Cities area in the morning hours with a 60% rain chance. Rain showers will be departing through the afternoon and cooler air will rush in.

Saturday evening temperatures will crash into the low 40s.

Sunday afternoon highs will stay around 64 degrees with partly cloudy skies through the day.

Sunday night temperatures stay in the low 40s with some upper 30s possible in the mountains. This could bring some patches of frost to some of the higher terrain.

Monday abundant sunshine is expected with highs in the upper 60s through the afternoon.

Temperatures cool off into the lower 40s once again for Monday night.

More sunshine for our Tuesday with highs climbing back into the lower 70s.

Temperatures Tuesday night will hover around 45 degrees.

Wednesday will be pleasant with lower humidity and highs staying in the lower 70s. Lots of sunshine to be enjoyed as well.

Have a great evening!