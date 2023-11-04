The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies for the rest of the evening and through the overnight. The low will be 37 degrees.

Make sure you turn any manual clocks back an hour before you go to bed tonight so you can enjoy the extra hour of sleep. When the clocks change is also a great reminder to change the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

We will see a mix of sun and clouds to start off our Sunday with clearing skies through the afternoon. The high will be 66 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are on tap for Sunday night with a low of 40 degrees.

Monday will be partly cloudy and mild with a high of 70 degrees.

Passing clouds are forecast for Monday night with a low of 45 degrees.

Mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures are forecast for Tuesday. The high will be 73 degrees.

Tuesday night will be partly cloudy with a low of 46 degrees.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and warm high of 75 degrees.

The clouds start to thicken up Wednesday night with a low of 48 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a high of 72 degrees. Scattered showers finally make their way back into the region later on Thursday evening with a 30% chance of rain.

Scattered showers continue through Thursday night with a low of 50 degrees.

More widespread rain moves in on Friday with a 50% rain chance and a high of 62 degrees.

And for next Saturday, mostly cloudy skies are forecast with a 50% rain chance and a high of 60 degrees.

Have a great rest of the weekend.