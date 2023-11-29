The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies for Wednesday night with a low of 26 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and warmer with a high of 55 degrees.

Clouds will move back into the region Thursday night with a low of 34 degrees.

Cloudy skies and rain are back in the forecast for Friday with a 50% rain chance. The high will be 55 degrees.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night as scattered showers continue. The low will be 46 degrees.

We keep the chance of a few scattered showers on tap for Saturday with cloudy skies. The high will be 63 degrees.

Scattered showers are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 43 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 50% chance of rain. The high will be 64 degrees.

We keep scattered showers in the forecast Sunday night with a low of 42 degrees.

There will be a mix of sun and clouds on Monday with a 30% chance of a few scattered showers. The high will be 56 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with a low of 30 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are on tap for Tuesday with a 40% chance of scattered showers. The high will be 49 degrees.

And for next Wednesday, mostly cloudy skies are on tap with a 30% chance of snow showers.