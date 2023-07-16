The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies for the rest of the evening and clearing through the overnight with a low of 62 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for tomorrow with a 20% chance of a pop-up shower or thunderstorm. The high will be warm at 89 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are on tap for Monday night with a low of 63 degrees.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and warm with a 20% chance of a pop-up shower or thunderstorm. The high will be 88 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low of 66 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies on tap for Wednesday with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 86 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with lingering showers and thunderstorms with a low of 67 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and warm with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 88 degrees.

Scattered showers and storms continue into Thursday night with a low of 68 degrees. There will be a 50% chance of rain.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms continue into Friday. There will be a 40% chance of rain with a high of 86 degrees.

Showers and storms start to taper off Friday night with a low of 64 degrees.

Saturday will be partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of a few pop-up showers or thunderstorms. The high will be 85 degrees.

And for next Sunday, partly cloudy skies are on tap with a 20% chance of a few pop-up showers or thunderstorms. The high will be 86 degrees.

Have a great rest of the weekend!