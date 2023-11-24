Our Storm Team 11 forecast calls be a tad warmer conditions with partly cloudy skies this afternoon. The high will be 58 degrees. Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a low of 35 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday with a high of 54 degrees. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 34 degrees.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of scattered showers late. The high will be 55 degrees. Cloudy skies with a few showers possible Sunday night with a low of 38 degrees.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for showers through the early morning. Elevations above 5000 ft could see flurries. The high will be chilly at 47 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with a low of 20 degrees.

Tuesday we will see clouds in the morning with a cold high of 40 degrees. Tuesday night we will clear and cold with a low of 22 degrees.

Wednesday will feature lots of sunshine and a chilly high of 48 degrees. Wednesday night will be clear and cold. The low will be 26 degrees.

Next Thursday we finish out the month of November with cooler temperatures and a few clouds at times. The high will be 52 degrees.

Have a great rest of your afternoon.