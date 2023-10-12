The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for partly cloudy skies for your Thursday with a mild high of 78 degrees. There is a 20% rain chance through the early morning and the chance of a pop-up shower this afternoon.

Fair skies are forecast for tonight with a low of 51 degrees.

We will see a mix of sun and clouds on Friday with a 20% chance of a few showers, especially in the evening hours. The high will be warm at 80 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a few scattered showers with a low of 56 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a 50% chance of a few scattered showers. The high will be 74 degrees.

We keep scattered showers through Saturday night with a low of 49 degrees.

Sunday will be cloudy and chilly with a 50% chance of scattered showers. The high will be 56 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night with showers continuing. The low will be 43 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are on tap for Monday with a 40% chance of rain. The high will be 55 degrees.

We will keep scattered showers and cool temperatures in the forecast for Monday night. The low will be 42 degrees.

A 30% chance of scattered showers on tap for Tuesday with partly cloudy skies and a cool high of 56 degrees.

And for next Wednesday, partly cloudy skies with a 20% rain chance and a high of 60 degrees.

Have a great Thursday.